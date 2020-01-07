news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Kojokrom (WR), Jan. 7, GNA - Some enraged youth and community members of Kojokrom, a suburb of Sekondi are calling for the head of a madman who allegedly stabbed and killed one Joe, a Taxi Driver in the community.

Reports says, the madman who usually carried a cutlass and other sharp objects haunted market women and community members who engaged in trading activities at the Kojokrom market and always chanted; "I will kill you".

The youth indicated that though that had been his behaviour for some time now, little did the community believe that the Madman could actually execute such a diabolic plan.

A trader told the Ghana News Agency during a visit that, "He always help us convey our goods but not without his usual threats and chase with a cane and cutlass, which sometimes made dealing with him very scary".

Mr. Nat Oduro, the Assembly member elect for the area, said he had paid a visit to the deceased family to empathize with their loss, whilst the madman is currently in police custody.

The Kojokrom township in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis was on January 2, 2020 thrown into a state of shock after news went viral of the alleged murder of a commercial driver in the area by a mentally deranged man.

The victim has been identified as Samuel Biney affectionately called “Joe Otewtam”.

Elderly brother of the deceased Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan said the lunatic was mostly spotted with offensive weapons, terrorising unsuspecting residents.

He said the suspect, was reported to have attacked a young man at the Kojokrom lorry station but Samuel Biney who is now deceased overpowered him and disciplined him.

Few days later, the suspect also spotted the deceased and stabbed him. Biney was pushed to the St Benedict hospital at Inchaban but was pronounced dead.

GNA