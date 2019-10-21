news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Ashaiman, Oct. 21, GNA - Two love birds, Beatrice Naa Korley 22 years unemployed and John Kyei Baffour 19, a mechanic apprentice, have appeared before the Ashaiman District Circuit Court for attempting to snatch an Uber car.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Nunoo Mensah of the Ashaiman Divisional Police Command, told the court that, the two accused persons are. residents of Riss Junction, Madina in the Greater Accra Region and on the 10th October 2019 hired the services of the complainant Mr. Micheal Normenyo, an Uber Driver, using a Kia picanto with the registration number GS 950 - 19.

According to the Prosecution, the accused person hired the services of the Uber driver from the forecourt of the Dodowa Traditional Council to their destination.

Chief Inspector Mensah revealed that,the first accused Beatrice Naa Korley sat on the

front passenger's seat with a knife concealed on her whilst her lover the second accused, sat directly behind the driver.

He stated that upon reaching a location at about 0030 hours, the second accused ordered the driver to stop after which he tried to strangle the driver with a nylon rope whilst the first accused stabbed the driver repeatedly.

According to the prosecutor, the second accused ordered his lover to pass on the knife to him since she was not stabbing the complaint hard enough.

He stated that, the complainant intercepted the knief during the change over process, .a situation he explained, compelled the two lover birds to flee to seek refuge with some residents with the pretence that they were rather been attacked.

Prosecutor said the complainant followed them and with the help of the landlord whose house the two accused tried to seek refuge, apprehended them and handed them over to the police because their narrative to the landlord did not add up, after which the complaint looked very weak and pointed at them as his attackers.

The Chief Inspector noted that the complainant was rushed to the Dodowa District Hospital where he was responding to treatment.

The accused lovers admitted to committing the crime and was arraigned before court.

The Ashaiman District circuit court presided over by Mr. Gabriel Mate - Teye remanded them into police custody.

He noted that attempting to rob was an offence contrary to sections 23 and 18(1) of the criminal offences act.

They are to re appear for the final verdict.

