news, story, article

Accra, March. 4, GNA - Mr Fordjour Richard, A lotto Fraudster, operating a company known as “THE RULERS" has been arrested in Kumasi by the Ashanti Regional Police command.



Mr Richard has been paying an outrageous Commission of over 40 per cent, destroying the business of Lotto Marketing Companies (LMCs) who sell directly to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for a Commission of 20 per cent.

Mr Richard operating company is not registered with the NLA.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit of NLA, Mr Razak Opoku, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday in Accra said, the payment of outrageous Commission at the detriment of LMCs would not be tolerated by the NLA.

The statement said, both the LMCs and Private Lotto Operators would soon have the same Commission.

It said Mr Richard did not make any effort to apply to the NLA for a license, but was deceiving the staking public in the Ashanti Region that he had acquired License from the NLA to operate lottery and paid a commission of 40 per cent.

The statement in setting the record straight, said Mr Richard and his Company "THE RULERS" were not licensed by the NLA and did not pay any License fee to the NLA for registration and therefore was not permitted to pay a commission of 40 Per cent.

It encouraged the public to report any Private Lotto Operator that paid outrageous Commission.

GNA