By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 18, GNA - The Accra Regional Police Command has issued a warning to so-called land guards to look for something gainful to do or else, they would have the police to contend with.

This was after the arrest of a 31-year-old Solomon Odoi believed to be terrorizing residents and land developers of Abokobi and its environs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit (PAU) of the region, who gave the warning, described the situation as a worrying trend and said not only did Odoi terrorized his victims in the day but also robbed them in the night.





DSP Tenge said Odoi had been on the Tesano Police’s wanted list for some time now until his arrest on last Friday.

Briefing the press in Accra on Tuesday, DSP Tenge said his financier, one Alhaji Sani was also arrested last Saturday, a day after Odoi’s arrest.

She said police upon the arrest of Odoi retrieved some dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, four pistols, jack knives, machetes, seven cellular phones, a brand new Suzuki motorbike, a quantity of ammunitions, among others.





The PRO said Alhaji Sani had employed him to carry out land guard activities and other violent crimes through which he disturbed, attacked and robbed others in the environs.

In another development, the Baatsona Divisional Police Command has arrested eight persons including two foreigners namely John Suka, 19, at Klagon, with 58 wraps of Cannabis Sativa and Razak Musah with 89 wraps of same suspected substance.





DSP Tenge said 66 suspected criminals have also been arrested at Madina.

She said these suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be made to face the law.

