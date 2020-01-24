news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Jan.24, GNA - The Kaneshie District Court has handed over a fine of GH¢1,200.00 to a Lebanese driver who knocked-down and killed a 26-year-old man in a motor accident.

El Fatal Mohammed admitted to careless and inconsiderate driving as well as negligently causing harm and he was convicted on his own plea.

The court sentenced him to a fine of 100 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢1,200.00 for careless and inconsiderate driving or serve three months in prison and 60 penalty units for negligently causing harm which is equivalent to GH¢720.00 or spend three months in prison.

The sentences are to run concurrently, Inspector John Baidoo told the Court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway that on November 26, 2017, the convict in charge of Nissan Saloon car with the registration number GE 3184-11 was driving from Kaneshie to Osu through the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass.

On reaching Paloma, he knocked-down Emmanuel Opoku Adu, the deceased, who was crossing from the driver’s side to the opposite direction.

Inspector Baidoo said Adu sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Police Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

He said the docket was sent to the Attorney-General for advice after investigations.

Mohammed before the Court passed sentence said, he felt bad, adding that it was an accident and it could happen to anybody.

The court asked whether the convict contributed to the burial of the deceased, of which (deceased) mother said yes.

The Court advised the mother of the deceased to pursue for insurance on the car if any, to off-set part of the cost incurred by the family.

GNA