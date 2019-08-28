news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 28, GNA – A 20-year-old labourer, who attacked and assaulted his ex-wife and also stole her money, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The plea of Akwasi Azumbiga was not taken and will reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on 5th September.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the Court that the complainant was the ex-wife of the accused and has a four-year-old child with him.

She said about three months ago, the complainant initiated divorce proceedings and, therefore, left the matrimonial home.

The prosecutor said on August 21, this year when the accused saw her in the Abuakwa township, he snatched her handbag which contained a mobile phone and an amount of GH¢ 350.00.

The prosecutor said the complainant tried to collect her bag but she was pushed down by the accused and in the process fractured her right hand.

She made a report to the Abuakwa police and the accused was arrested and after investigations, he was charged with the offence.

GNA