By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 27, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a 36-year-old labourer into prison custody for stealing.

Jacob Adduur, was said to have stolen ceiling buttons valued at GH¢5,000.00 and four lorry tyres valued at GH¢1,000.00 at Sofoline, in Kumasi.

He pleaded guilty and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 30, this year for sentence.

His accomplice, Marcus Kelvin Kpontsu, 26, and a security guard, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢80,000.00 with a surety to reappear on the same day.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the complainant is the manager of a real estate company at Asokwa, in Kumasi.

He said on September 12 this year, at about 1945 hours, the complainant detected the theft of the items from the company’s warehouse.

After conducting his own investigations, the complainant caused the arrest of the suspects and during interrogation Aduur admitted the offence and mentioned Kpontsu as his accomplice.

The prosecutor said Aduur later led the police to retrieve the items from a hiding place.

