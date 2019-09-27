news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - A 23-year-old labourer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 14-year old at Teshie.

Serlom Beke is alleged to have bought an alcoholic beverage and lured the victim to a shop where he defiled her.

Charged with defilement, Beke has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa-Doko admitted Beke to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with three sureties.

The court further ordered Beke to be reporting to the Police every Friday till the final determination of the matter.

He is expected to make the next appearance in Court on October 25.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the Court that the complainant is the mother of the victim. The complainant resides at Teshie with the victim.

Beke also resides at Kotobabi, a suburb of Spintex. On September 7, this year at dawn, the victim decided to go and witness the Teshie Street Carnival.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim therefore visited her mother’s friend’s house. Whiles there, prosecution said the mother’s friend sent the victim and her house-help to buy her credit for her prepaid card.

On their way, the prosecutor said Beke approached the victim and proposed love to her after dispatching the house help.

Prosecution said Beke led the victim to a drinking spot and bought her club beer. The victim after drinking became intoxicated. Beke hired a taxi and took the victim to his kiosk which served as a sleeping place and defiled her.

After the act, the prosecutor said Beke gave her GH¢20.00 for transportation.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother who did not know the daughter’s whereabout, reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Nungua.

When the victim went home, prosecution said she narrated her ordeal to the complainant who also went to the Police again and she was given a Police medical form to seek treatment for the victim.

Prosecution said later the accused person was picked up by the Police and full medical report on the victim was also submitted to the Police.

GNA