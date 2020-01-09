news, story, article

Accra, Jan 9, GNA - The Yendi Divisional Police Command on wednedsay arrested one Mahamadu alias “Fulani,” a herdsman, for allegedly kidnapping the 10-year-old son of his employer.



Mahamadu, together with the boy, had sent a herd of cattle for grazing but later took the boy hostage and demanded GH¢20,000.00 from his employer, the biological father of the child for his release.

In a press release by the Command, it said he took the boy from Kintampo in the Bono East Region on January 6, 2020.

It said “the suspect called the father of the boy on phone to inform him that he has kidnapped the boy and would release him only if the father paid ransom of GH¢20,000.00”.

“True to his demand, the suspect failed to return the boy and left the grazing field with him,” it added.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect two days later, on January 8, 2020 at Yendi in the Northern Region.

It said the victim had now been rescued and reunited with his father.

GNA