Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - Mr Fred Aware Danquah, the Counsel for a 15-year old, has filed a motion on notice for bail pending an appeal at the Kumasi High Court.

The 15-yearl old was convicted by the Bekwai District Court in the Month of July, 2019 for conspiracy, causing damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

The lawyer in a petition attached to the motion said the petitioner is aggrieved by the conviction and the sentence of the District Court.

He, therefore, prayed for bail pending an appeal against the conviction and sentence.

"That your petitioner being 14 years at the time of his trial, conviction and sentence, the learned Magistrate erred for not following the mandated procedure required for the trial of a juvenile," he said.

Mr Danquah said the court as constituted at all times to the trial, conviction and sentence of the petitioner lacked jurisdiction to conduct the trial.

Mr Danquah said the sentence was harsh and excessive taking into account the age of the petitioner.

