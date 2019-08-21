news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Aug. 21, GNA - Abass Attipoe, 22, a Junior High School student and kente weaver has appeared before a Ho Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 14 year old girl with three others.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail to re-appear on August 27, 2019.

His other accomplices, Shatta, Yikli and Godsway Dabbah, are at large.

Police Inspector, Ms Agnes Ahiable, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dikro Ofori that the complainant in the case is a trader and resident of Agotime Kpetoe, whilst the accused is a Junior High student and kente weaver and also resident of the same town.

The prosecution said on July 4, 2019 the complainant brought the victim, who was staying at Kasoa in the Central Region to stay with her at Agotime Kpetoe.

She said on July 7, 2019 at about 1930 hours the victim went to a funeral ground close to her house, where she met suspect Dabbah, who lured her to a friend’s room and together had sexual intercourse with the victim, in turns.

Inspector Ahiable said the victim upon reaching home informed the mother of her ordeal, however she was unable to name the members of the 'sex gang' as she was new in town.

She said a report was made to the police and the victim was issued with police medical form to attend hospital.

Prosecution said the victim later identified Attipoe in town and he was subsequently arrested and charged with the offence, which the accused denied in his cautioned statement.

