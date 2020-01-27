news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Jan. 27, GNA - Fred Dela Adzisam, a 58-year-old self-acclaimed psychologist, who defrauded Ms Dela Saverin Afedzo of GH¢12,000.00 to facilitate her enlistment into the Ghana Immigration Service has been sentenced to 15-months imprisonment in hard labour.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his plea.

Police Chief Inspector, Napoleon K. Kumake told the Ho District Court presided over by Mr Robert Addo that the convict deployed subterfuge and pretence in March 2019, to defraud Ms Afedzo of the said amount.

He said the convict failed his side of the deal and resorted to postponements of the enlistment calendar and finally went into hiding.

Chief Inspector Kumake said Adzisam was smoked out of his hideout later by the police and arraigned.

GNA