By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash) Feb. 20, GNA – A 24 year old head porter who stole four birds at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, has been sentenced to one month in jail by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Awani Anaba pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that complainant George Adusei was a member of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee at Atwima Mim, whiles the accused is a head porter staying at Aboabo, a suburb of Kumasi.

He said on February 12 this year at about 1200 hours, whiles the complainant and his team were on their usual patrols, they met the accused holding the birds and upon seeing them, he took to his heels.

The prosecution said the committee members gave him a hot chase, overtook, arrested and handed him over to the Nkawie.

Prosecution said the accused in his cautioned statement admitted stealing the birds and led police to where he stole them.

He said after investigations, he was charged and arraigned.

