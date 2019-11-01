news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Nov. 01, GNA - A hairstylist who was alleged to have sexually abused a 15-year old girl during school hours at Osu has been put before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement.

Emmanuel Odonkor, 28, has however denied the offence and the court has admitted him to bail.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko, admitted Odonkor to bail in the sum of GH₵10,000 with three sureties to reappear on November 26.

It has further ordered the prosecution to serve the accused and his lawyer with all their documents for trial to commence.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, recounted that the complainant was a painter residing at Osu in Accra and Odonkor also resides within the same vicinity.

On October 17, this year, Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim, together with her school mates, were watching other pupils participating in Physical Education when Odonkor came there to call her.

Prosecution said Odonkor took the victim to his house, which was close to the school, and asked her to watch television in his room while he went to the school to bring her school bag.

Odonkor, however, returned without the victim’s bag saying he was not allowed to bring the bag after mentioning her name to some of the pupils.

Prosecution said Odonkor undressed the victim and had sex with her on his mattress. The victim reached home at 1700 hours and when she was queried she narrated her ordeal to the complainant.

On October 27, this year, prosecution said the matter was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit where a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical assistance.

Odonkor was later picked up by the Police.

