By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 23, GNA – A 22-year-old habitual thief at Toase in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, who have been convicted and jailed several times by the Nkawie Circuit Court, has again been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the same Court for stealing.

Ernest Berko who completed a one-year jail term in July this year, was arrested on August 15, this year for stealing mobile phones and an amount of GH¢500.00 at Toase.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that the complainant who detected the theft of his items and money, got information that the phone was in the possession of the convict.

He made a report to the Nkawie police who arrested him and during interrogation, the convict admitted the offence and he was therefore, charged and brought before the court.

