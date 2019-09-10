news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Sept. 10, GNA - The Gyaasehen of Gomoa Akramang in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Nana Egyir Ahor I, was on Monday shot dead in his home.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Irene Oppong, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency.

She said the Kasoa Divisional Police Command received a distress call from Gomoa Akramang about the incident and responded.

According to the Police, Nana Egyir Ahor I alias Osibo was attacked by a mob from the Akramang community after he allegedly shot and injured someone in the community on Sunday evening.

She said the police proceeded to the scene only to find the body of Nana Egyir Ahor in a pool of blood in front of his house.

"The town was almost vacated and the few we met refused to give any information. However the police gathered that there was a long land dispute between the late Gyasehene and the people of Akramang," DSP Oppong told the GNA.

She said the body had since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue awaiting post mortem whilst the injured person, whose name was only given as ‘Russia’ is receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

GNA