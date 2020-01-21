news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, (Ash), Jan. 21, GNA – An 18-year-old lady who allegedly broke into the registration centre of the National Identification Authority (NIA) at Abuakwa, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality of Ashanti and made away with 19 ID cards, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Elizabeth Afia Sarpong, a Senior High School graduate displayed an aberrant female courage, entered the centre through a window she broke at about 0330 hours and bolted with the cards.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on January 28, this year.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that the incident happened on January 18 this year and the complainant was the Supervisor of the NIA at Tanoso, in the Kwadaso Municipality.

She said a witness in the case, who had gone to the centre early that morning to register saw the broken window and reported the matter to the Supervisor, when he later reported at the centre to commence work.

The Prosecution said a report was made to the Tanoso police and through intelligence gathering, the suspect was arrested and during interrogation, she admitted the offence.

The Prosecution said the suspect led the police to the centre and demonstrated how she was able to enter the room.

She was later charged and brought before the Court.

GNA