By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA - A 46-year-old gardener Atta Joshua who allegedly defiled his neighbour's 12-year-old daughter at Parakuo Estates, near Dome has appeared before an Accra Circuit court.

Joshua charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

Joshua is said to have invited the victim to wash his stained bed sheets but ended up defiling her.

Counsel Gordon Nartey who held the brief of Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah- Dartey prayed for bail for the accused person.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann admitted Joshua to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with three sureties, one to be justified with a landed property worth GH¢ 50,000.00.

The court said the title deed of the property should be deposited at the Court's registry.

The court further directed the accused to stay 100 meters away from the victim.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said, the complainant is a tailor and the father of the victim and both live together at Parakuo Estates, near Dome, Accra.

He said the complainant and the accused are neighbours and friends and on January 11, this year, at about 1200 noon, the accused invited the victim to his house and asked her to wash his stained bed sheets for him.

Prosecution said Joshua took advantage of that and had sexual intercourse with the victim.

He said after the act the victim informed the complainant who in turn reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Tesano in Accra.

Mr Atimbire said the complainant was issued with a Police Medical Report form to seek treatment for the victim.

He said when the medical report was returned after being endorsed by a medical doctor, Joshua was picked up by the Police and in a cautioned statement obtained from him.

