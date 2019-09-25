news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 25, GNA – Four persons who broke into the house of a 66-year-old woman at Praso near Adankwame in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District and took away several items, have been sentenced to a total of 20 years by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Yaw Buabeng, 22, farmer, Kwadwo Antwi and Prince Osei, both 21 and traders, as well as Akwasi Fosu also 21 and a mason, pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainant and the convicts were residents of Praso.

He said on September 12 this year, the convicts conspired and armed themselves with hammers, chisels and other weapons, broke the walls and windows of the complainant’s house and took away three flat screen television sets, a decoder and other items all valued at about GH¢10,000.00 and kept them in a nearby bush.

The prosecutor said a witness saw them in the act and informed the complainant’s son.

A report was made to the Adankwame police and they were arrested.

Inspector Acheampong said the convicts admitted the offence during police interrogations and they were charged and put before the court.

