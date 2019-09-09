news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 09, GNA – Four illegal miners who allegedly attacked and robbed some Chinese nationals at Kobeng, near Nkawie in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, have been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The plea of Nana Adu Gyamfi 20, Dickson Mensah 22, Akwasi Boakye 36, and Kwame Dankwa 25, was not taken and they would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 12, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that on August 30, this year, at dawn, the night patrol team of the Nkawie Police had information about a gang robbery at Kobeng.

The Police proceeded to the town and met the suspects in a taxi cab with registration number AS 1840-17, at the residence of the Chinese nationals, doing their robbery operations.

The police arrested and brought them to the Police station where they were charged and brought before the Court.

