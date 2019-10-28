news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 28, GNA - The Eastern Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHT) of the Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, have arrested four persons suspected to be human traffickers at Ekye Amanfrom in the Afram Plains District.

The suspects are Akwetey Kwame Frenchman, 32, Korbla Egbezutsor known as Tata, 49, Gadri Agbake known as JJ, 36, and Mawusi Amlade known as Sherifa Maame, 40.

Three children were trafficked by the suspects when the children were rescued by the police.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Koforidua, the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gamado, said during interrogation, the suspects admitted exploiting the victims by using them for fishing on the Afram River.

He said the suspects were being detained to assist the police in investigations, while the victims are in the custody of the Social Welfare Department.

GNA