By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - A 28-year-old footballer has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs.

Ibrahim Abdul Kadir alias Akpor pleaded not guilty to possessing narcotic drug without lawful authority.

He will make his next appearance on September 6.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison that the complainants were personnel from the Charlie SWAT Unit of the Regional Police Headquarters, Accra.

He said Kadir also lived at Tudu, a suburb of Accra.

On August 15, this year, at about 0330 hours, the complainants acting on information arrested a seven-month-old pregnant woman at Adabraka market with a quantity of whitish substance suspected to be narcotic drug.

The Prosecution said upon interrogation she mentioned the accused who is her husband as the one who brought the substance in a black polythene bag and kept in their room.

The accused person was then invited to the police station where his offence was pointed out to him but he claimed it was alum, he said.

Inspector Ahiabor said Kadir then took to his heels from the police station and he was chased and arrested at the Ayalolo Bus Terminal, near Ghana supply.

