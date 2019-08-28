news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 28, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded an 18-year-old footballer into prison custody for possessing substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Abdul Majeed Hansen was arrested at Apatrapa in the Kwadaso Municipality for allegedly possessing 39 wrappers of the substance.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on September 13.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court that the complainants were intelligence officers from the Suntreso Police District in Kumasi.

She said on August 16, at about 1830 hrs, the officers were on patrol duties in the Kwadaso Municipality and arrested the suspect in the process.

The prosecutor said the police retrieved 39 wrappers from the suspect and in his caution statement, he admitted to be the owner of the substance.

He was, therefore, charged and brought before the Court.

