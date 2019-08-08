news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, August 8, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday sentenced a footballer to nine years imprisonment for having anal sex with a six-year-old boy.

Solomon Brown, 19, pleaded not guilty to sodomy but was found guilty after trial.

The presiding judge, Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko said though Brown denied the offence, the facts and evidence proves he committed the act.

She noted that in the course of the trial, Brown committed similar offence which is also before the court and had been adjourned to August 30.

Police Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, who held brief for Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, told the Court that the complainant is a trader and lives at Banana Inn, a suburb of Accra with victim.

He said Brown also live at Zambramaline in Accra.

He said in January 2, this year, the victim was standing in front of their house when Brown came to pass to visit his friend.

The Prosecution said the convict called the boy and lured him into a mechanic shop at the Manbruk Mango Down, near Dansoman and forcibly had sex with him through the anus at a corner of the shop.

He said one Isaac Abeka, a witness in the case, chanced on the act, arrested Brown and handed him over to the Dansoman Police.

The Prosecution said the complainant was informed and she in turn together with the boy reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, where she was issued with a medical report form to send victim to the hospital for examination.

Sergeant Aniagyei said the report was sent to the police duly endorsed.

He said after further investigations, Brown was charged and put before the Court.

