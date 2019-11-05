news, story, article

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, Nov. 5, GNA - A Cape Coast Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties each to five persons who allegedly assaulted some Police officers and a Member of Parliament.

The accused, Larbi Gyampoh, 36, farmer, Napoleon Antwi, 46, Mason, Yaw Ankwanoma, 55, farmer, James Acquah, 43, farmer and Kwame Aloh, 23, driver pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and assault.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu, told the court presided over Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith that the complainants are Police officers stationed at Breman Asikuma District Police Station, while the accused are residents of Breman Jamra.

He said, on Saturday September 19, 2019 about 1100 hours, Mr Anthony Effah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency called Police Superintendent Emmanuel Odonkor Baah, who is the District Police Commander to inform him that a group of young men had mobilized and blocked a section of the road collecting tolls from drivers.

According to him, Mr Effah and his entourage who were on the road asked the accused, why they had blocked the road and in an ensuing argument the mob including the accused persons beat up the MP and his team.

The Prosecution said a police team led by the District Commander proceeded to the scene but met only one person from among the mob and arrested and handcuffed him.

He said the police then went to the chief's palace but were pursued by the mob including the accused who pounced on them and assaulted them, freeing the arrested suspect who then escaped with the handcuffs.

The Prosecution said on Friday, October 11 the accused were arrested and a week after the police upon a tip off also grabbed the runaway suspect.

GNA