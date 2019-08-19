news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Aug 19, GNA – A 38-year-old self-styled fetish priest who tricked and managed to dupe a businessman at Tepa-Zongo of an amount of GHȼ8,000.00, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on Aug. 23, this year.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei prosecuting said the victim was introduced to Musah by a friend at the Tepa-Zongo, early this month.

Issah Musah is said to have given a covered pot to his victim, Sheriff Abanga and told him that it was full of gold.

He therefore, warned him not to open it until three days, else a snake would emanate from the pot and bite him.

Musah then ordered his victim to pay an amount of GHȼ8,000.00 to enable him buy perfume and other items to perform certain rituals before he could open the pot to find the gold.

He said Musah after collecting the money from the victim, went into hiding.

After several days, the victim became suspicious and opened the pot only to find it full of stones.

He reported the matter to the Tepa police who upon a tip-off, arrested Musah and brought him before the court.

GNA