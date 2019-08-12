news, story, article

Swedru (C/R), Aug. 12, GNA - A 31 year- old father who allegedly had sexual intercourse with his 13 year-old daughter has been arrested by the Swedru Divisional Command of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Frank Quainoo, also known as Kofi Amakye, was nabbed by the Police on Thursday after Mr Kwame Eyiah, an uncle of the victim, and the victim’s grandmother reported the matter.

Quainoo would be arraigned before Agona Swedru Circuit Court on Tuesday August 13, 2019 after investigations have been completed, DOVVSU said.

Inspector Gloria Obeng, Acting Station Officer of Swedru Divisional Command of DOVVSU, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said Quainoo took undue advantage of the absence of his wife and asked three of his daughters including the victim to sleep in his room, but the two young ones refused and slept with their grandmother.

She said the victim- a primary five girl- went and slept in her father’s room and in due course he forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The Acting Swedru DOVVSU station Officer said the victim complained to her grandmother of the severe pains she was experiencing as a result of the act.

The grandmother informed Mr Eyiah, uncle of the victim, about the incident and he reported the matter to DOVVSU and a medical form was issued to the victim to attend Swedru Municipal Government Hospital for medical examination.

The Acting Station Officer said the Doctor’s report released indicate that the victim’s sexual organ had been completely damaged as a result of the action of the father.

