By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (WN/R), Aug. 13, GNA - Four persons accused of stealing 20 bags and 45 kilograms of dried cocoa beans valued GH¢9,842.00 have appeared before the Enchi District Magistrate court.

Isaac Kwame Annor, a twenty-year-old farmer, denied knowledge of the offence and he has been remanded into prison custody.

His two accomplices, Isaac Ransford Ngissah, 18, student, and Enoch Mawuli Doglo, 35, a farmer and mason, pleaded guilty with explanation to the crime and they were granted bail of 3,000 Ghana cedis with a surety each.

The accused persons were charged for conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry, stealing and abetment of crime and dishonestly receiving.

They are expected to re-appear before the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng on Wednesday August 14, 2019.

The Judge issued a warrant to effect the release of Eric Cobbina who had been convicted on the same issue to testify in court on the next adjourned date.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court that the complainant, Abdul Rasheed lives at Jema and is a purchasing clerk.

He said Annor resides in the same vicinity with the complainant while Ngissah and Doglo are residents of Asemkrom.

On 25th October, last year, at about 1:30 am, Annor met Cobbina and both planned to steal from the complainant's cocoa shed.

Prosecution said, when the two moved to the scene as programmed Annor brought a metal bar and they used it to break the door leading to the cocoa shed.

They then made away from the complainant cocoa shed 20 bags and 45 kilograms of dried cocoa beans.

The complainant later visited his cocoa shed and detected the theft and lodged a formal complaint at the Jema Police Station.

Sergeant Agyare said in the course of investigations, Cobbina was arrested and he mentioned Annor as this counterpart and said after the operation they conveyed the booty to Doglo at Asemkrom to offer it for sale on their behalf.

He said further investigations led to the arrest of Doglo and he admitted having received a quantity of one bag and ten kilograms of dried cocoa beans worth 550 Ghana cedis from Cobbina and Annor and sold same to Ngissah who works as a purchasing clerk and he was also apprehended for questioning.

The prosecutor said Annor who has been on the run since the day of the incident was nabbed while in custody of the Police at Enchi on a different charge.

