news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Bibiani(WN), Sept 16, GNA - The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Circuit has granted Kwame Affi, a farmer, bail in the sum of GH¢40,000.00 with three sureties, one to be justified for allegedly defiling a 13-year old JHS 2 girl at Sefwi-Wenchi.

Affi who pleaded not guilty would reappear in court on Wednesday 9 October, 2019.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Benjamin Owusu Agyemang, told the court presided over by Owoahene Yaw Acheampong, that Affi live in the same vicinity with the complainant and the victim at Sefwi Wenchi in Western North Region.

He said sometime in July this year, Affi who jokingly calls the victim his wife bought two cooked eggs from her at GH¢1.20 but gave her only one Ghana cedis.

Inspector Acheampong said Affi then told the victim to follow him to his house for her twenty pesewas for which the victim obliged.

He said when they got to the room of Affi he sexually abused the victim and warned her not to inform either her parents or his wife (Affi's wife) if not she would die.

According to the Prosecutor, the victim who was afraid to die declined to disclose her ordeal to anyone until she fell ill for days.

He said it got to a point the victim could no longer contain her predicament and narrated what had happened to her father and a complaint was lodged at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality.

He said a Police medical report was issued to him to send the victim to the hospital for examination, treatment and report, which he did.

GNA