By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Pieso (W/R), Feb 7, GNA - A 26- year-old famer, Mensah Kpogo Gamali, has shot and killed his wife at Pieso near Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

He also allegedly shot himself after he succeeded in killing his 21-year-old wife, Comfort Ativor.

Superintendent of Police Thomas Osei Ababio, Tarkwa District Police Commander who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said at about 0830 hours on February 2, this year, police received information from Pieso that around 0630 hours on the same day, Mensah killed his wife and later shot himself.

He said police proceeded to the crime scene and found the lifeless bodies lying with a single barrel shot gun beside Mensah.

Mr Ababio said Mensah was wearing a pair of Jeans trousers over a red T-shirt, while Ativor was wearing a white straight dress, and both bodies were lying in a pool of blood.

According to the District Police Commander, when the police examined both bodies, they found out that Mensah and Ativor sustained gunshot wounds on the chest and left eye respectively.

He further added that, spot investigation conducted by the police revealed that a misunderstanding ensued between the couple who had two children, which compelled Ativor to leave her matrimonial home to seek refuge in her father's cottage at Repairer Akura.

On Saturday February 1 Ativor went for a watch night service in the company of her 15 year-old brother and one of her children at Pieso, which ended around 0530 hours the following day, he said.

Mr Ababio narrated that on their way home Ativor met Mensah wielding a single barrel gun, who questioned Ativor her mission that dawn, but before she could utter a word, he shot her in the left eye and also shot himself.

He said both bodies are sent to the Apinto government hospital for preservation and autopsy.

