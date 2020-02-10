news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah,GNA



Tepa (Ash) Feb 10, GNA – A 35 year old Farmer who defiled and impregnated a 15 year old physically disabled girl, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Tepa Circuit Court in the Ahafo Ano South District.

The victim who is the step daughter of the convict physical disability worsened and paralysed a month after she gave birth to the baby.

Abubakar Sadiq pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Madam Millicent Owusu.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the Court that the incident took place at Mankranso in the same District.

He said Akua Akoto, complainant, is the younger sister of convict’s wife, whiles the victim is the child of convict’s wife, born to her former husband.

The Prosecution said the complainant and victim lived together with the couple at Mankranso.

Prosecution said, about three years ago, convict took advantage of the absence of his wife and forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim and warned her not to disclose this to anyone or else he would kill her and her mother.

According to the prosecution, the victim kept the ordeal to herself but the convict continued having sex with her till June 2019, when complainant detected the victim was pregnant.

Mr Agyei said when the complainant confronted the victim, she disclosed that Sadiq was responsible.

Chief Inspector Agyei said, the victim gave birth and became paralyzed a month later.

He said a report was made to the Mankranso Police who arrested Sadiq and in his cautioned statement, admitted the offence and was charged after investigations.

GNA