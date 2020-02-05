news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash) Jan 5, GNA – A 40 year old Farmer has been sentenced to a fine of GH¢ 2,400.00 by the Nkawie Circuit Court, for unlawfully entering and engaging in illegal logging in a forest reserve at Akantansu, near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District.

Kwadwo Addo pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey that complainant Edward Nyamaah, was the Range Manager of the reserve.

He said, on January 16 this year, complainant upon a tip-off rushed to the reserve with the Rapid Response Team of the Nkawie Forestry Services Division (FSD) and caught the accused red-handed in the act.

Prosecution said the accused had cut down a serila tree, cut into a log which he had split into 70 boards, valued over GHC 7,000.00.

He was arrested and handed over to the Nkawie Police.

Prosecution said the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and was charged after investigation.

