By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 21, GNA – A 28-year-old farmer, who entered the Nimasua Forest Reserve in the Mankranso forest district and converted about three acres of the reserve into plantain farm without authority, has been fined GH¢3,600.00 by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Thomas Lare, who pleaded guilty to the charge was also bonded to be of good behavior for two years or serve two-year prison term.

He was said to have entered the forest reserve without any authority, cut down several trees of different species and cultivated plantain and other food crops.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that the complainant was the Range Manager of the Nimasua Forest Reserve within the Mankranso forest district.



He said on July 04 this year, at about 1400hrs, the complainant together with the Rapid Response Team were on their usual patrols in the forest reserve and came across the convict together with two other accomplices who are at large, cutting some of the trees and also converted portions of the reserve into food crop farm without any authority.

The convict was arrested and brought to the Manfo police station where he admitted the offence in his caution statement and was therefore charged and brought before the Court.

