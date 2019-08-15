news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Aug. 15, GNA - A 56-year-old farmer, John Ghansah has been jailed 10 years in hard labour by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast for defiling a 14-year-old girl at New-Ebu, near Abura-Dunkwa, the capital of the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District .

The convict, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement but was found guilty by the Court after the trial, appeared confident prior to his sentence and bragged of throwing a massive party on his return home because he claimed he was innocent.

Ghansah was mesmerised by the judgement and bowed his head till he was whisked away to start his term at the Ankaful Maximum Prisons.

Detective Inspector, John Asare Bediako, the prosecutor had earlier, read the facts of the case before the Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur.

He said the complainant also a farmer and the grandfather of the victim, is also a brother-in-law of the complainant and resides in the same community as the convict.

According to him, sometime in September 2018, the victim was returning from church in the evening when she met the convict who asked her to accompany him to his house and she respectively and innocently followed him.

Inspector Bediako told the court that Ghansah led the girl to his room and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her, gave her GH¢20.00 after the act and warned her not to reveal it to anyone.

However, on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, the victim informed the complaint about her ordeal in the hands of the convict and he reported the case to police leading to the arrest of the convict.

GNA