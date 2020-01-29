news, story, article

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 29, GNA - The Hohoe Magistrate Court has sentenced Felix Kofi Mogadzi, a 53 year-old farmer to a fine of GH₵300.00 for assaulting another farmer.

Felix pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

He will serve one month imprisonment if he defaults in paying the fine.

The court presided over by Mr. Peter Anongdare also ordered Felix Kofi Mogadzi to pay GH₵240.00 to the victim for his medical expenses.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector William Dafeamekpor told the court that the complainant and the accused person were farmers living at Gbi Kledzo.

He said on December 17, 2019 at about 1030 hours, the complainant was playing a draft game at the roadside with one Ganyo at Gbi Kledzo when the accused arrived and told the complainant to stand up from a bamboo seat he had earlier sat on.

Chief Inspector Dafeamekpor said the complainant obliged and a woman, who saw him, offered him a plastic chair to sit on.

He further told the court that the accused went home, returned and without any provocation pulled the plastic chair that the complainant was sitting on and he then fell to the ground.

The prosecution said when the complainant stood up, the accused held him and bit his left eyebrow and forehead, adding that onlookers came and rescued the complainant and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Chief Inspector William Dafeamekpor said a police medical report form was issued to the complainant, which he returned fully endorsed by a medical officer.

