news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 20, GNA – A 22-year-old ex-convict who stole six bunches of plantain and a cock at Kunsu, near Mankranso, has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Enoch Danso pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei, prosecuting, said the convict had just completed a six months jail term impose on him by the Mankranso District Court, for stealing foodstuffs belonging to the complainant, Mr Eric Addai Kusi at Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District.

He said on August 17 this year, at dawn, some residents of Kunsu saw the convict carrying six bunches of plantain and the cock by the roadside.

They questioned the convict and he said the items belonged to his uncle.

However, the residents who were not convinced by his answer, reported the matter to the Unit Committee Chairman, who alerted the Mankranso police who arrested him.

Inspector Agyei said in his caution statement, the convict admitted stealing the items and he was brought before the Court.

GNA