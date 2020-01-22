news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Jan. 22, GNA - An entrepreneur who allegedly collected $17,910 from a businesswoman under the pretext of buying and importing QX60 Infinity four wheel drive but failed has been hauled to court.

Enyonam Ahadzie, 34 charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretence pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Helen Ofei admitted Enyonam to bail in the sum of GH¢81, 500.00 with two sureties one to be justified.

Enyonam is expected to reappear on February 18.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Agyei, said the complainant Mary-Ann Serwa Korang resides at Nanakrom, near Ashalley Botwe with the accused.

He said on May 17, last year, Enyoman collected $15,710 from the complainant to buy her a 2017 Model of QX60 Infinity four wheel drive from the United State of America (USA).

Chief Inspector Agyei said on July 8, last year Enyoman collected additional $2,200 from the complainant to ship the vehicle from the USA to Ghana.

The prosecution said accused after collecting the total of $17, 910 the cedi equivalent being GH¢89,550.00, promised to purchase and deliver the vehicle in three weeks but failed.

Prosecution said the complainant therefore asked the accused person to refund her money but to no avail.

He said on September 20, last year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police for assistance.

Prosecution said on September 29, last year Enyonam was arrested by the Police and in his cautioned statement admitted taking the money after he was shown the two receipts he authored in respect of the payments made by the complainant.

GNA