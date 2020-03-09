news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA - A 34-year-old drummer who allegedly subjected a Seven year old girl to sexual abuse at Chorkor in Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Prince Asante told the Police that he only used his manhood to" brush" the victim's vagina but did not have sex with her.

Asante is facing a charge of indecent assault and has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann admitted Asante to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified.

Asante is expected to reappear on March 16.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante said the complainant is a trader and mother of the victim and that Asante and the complainant reside in the same vicinity at Chorkor, Accra.

Prosecution said Asante and the victim's father are good friends and on March 2, this year, at about 1900 hours, Asante went to the complainant's house and met the victim playing with her elder brother.

The Prosecution said Asante called the victim and gave her GH one cedi but the victim rejected it.

She said a few minutes’ later Asante spotted the victim urinating at corner of the house.

Chief Inspector Asante said the accused went to the victim and after sh has finished urinating, accused asked the victim to lie on the floor.

Prosecution said the accused then took off his trousers, smeared some saliva in the victim's vagina and tried to insert his penis into it.

The Prosecution said, the victim's elder brother saw her sister wearing her panties while Asante was standing by and informed the complainant who also quizzed the accused about it.

Chief Inspector Asante said the accused admitted the offence and the matter was reported to the Police at Chorkor.

The Prosecution said the accused his cautioned statement to the Police, said he only used his penis to " brush" the victim's vagina but did not have sex with her.

