By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 8, GNA - A 34-year-old drummer who is alleged to have subjected a Seven year old girl to sexual abuse at Chorkor in Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Prince Asante told the Police that he only used his manhood to" brush" the victim's vagina but he did not have sex with the victim.

Asante who is now facing a charge of indecent assault, has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Can admitted Asante to bail in the sum of GHC 50,000 Cedis with two sureties one to be justified.

Asante is expected to reappear on March 16.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante said the complainant is a trader and mother of the victim and Asante resides in the same vicinity at Chorkor, Accra.

Prosecution said Asante and the victim's father are good friends. On March 2, this year, at about 7:00pm, Asante went to the complainant's house and met the victim playing with her elder brother.

The Prosecutor said Asante called the victim and gave her GH one cedi but the victim rejected it.

A few minutes later, Prosecution said, Asante spotted the victim urinating in a corner of the house and followed her, after which Asante asked her to lie down.

Prosecution said the accused person took off his trousers, and sexually assaulted the victim.

Afterward, prosecution said, the victim's elder brother saw her sister wearing her pant while Asante was standing by and informed the complainant who also quizzed the accused person.

Asante, prosecution said, admitted the offence and the matter was reported to the Police at Chorkor.

