By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Apam (C/R), Feb. 04, GNA - The driver of the DAF articulated truck who is alleged to have initiated wrong overtaking leading to a ghastly accident at Gomoa Odumase on Saturday morning has been remanded into Police custody by an Apam District court.

The plea of Alhassan Kareem, 44, charged provisionally with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm, was not taken and he would be back in court on Thursday, February 13.

Detective Chief Inspector Joshua Otoo, Prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Annie Adagbor to remand Kareem to further assist the police in their investigations.

On Saturday February 01, five members of the East Tanokrom Methodist Church on their way to a funeral, died on the spot when their vehicle, a Toyota Hiace mini bus collided head-on with an articulated truck at Gomoa Odumase near Apam in the Central Region.

Fourteen others sustained various injuries and were sent to the Apam Roman Catholic Hospital for treatment.

Kareem, the driver of the DAF articulated truck with registration number AS 8726-10, was traveling from Apam to Takoradi but wrongfully overtook a vehicle in front of him resulting in the accident.

