news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Oct. 01, GNA – A 20-year-old driver who threatened to kill two police officers at Afari, near Nkawie in the Atwima-Mwabiagya South Municipality, has been sentenced to one year jail term by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Kwame Frimpong, alias “Danger” is said to have threatened to kill the Nkawie District Police Commander and a community police personnel at Afari, if they continued to pursue and arrest him for various offences committed.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted after the trial by the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court that the convict, who was involved in several cases had bolted and announcements were made at information centres at Afari and its environs for the people to volunteer information for his arrest.

He said the convict from his hideout threatened to kill the district commander and the community police personnel if they continued to pursue him.

Inspector Gborson said after the threat the convict went into hiding at Nkasaeim, near Goaso, in the Ahafo Region.

The police arrested him upon a tip-off and brought him before the court.

GNA