By Dominic Antwi Agyei/ Priscilla Obour/ Joseph Tetteh, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 24, GNA - A driver’s mate, Kwame Appiah, alleged to have assaulted a police officer and two others, has been remanded into police custody by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Accused, said to have been offended by the action of the three who attempted to stop him from battering his girl-friend, assaulted Police Chief Inspector Samuel Mensah, Theresa Yawson, his wife and one Adjei Lartey, a mechanic at Bohyen-Ampabame, complainants in the case.

He also reportedly raised an alarm calling the police officer a thief, which nearly had him lynched.

Accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and would re-appear before the Court presided over by Lydia Marfo, on 13th November.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Felix Akowuah, told the Court that, on October 5, this year around 7:30pm, the Police Chief Inspector and his wife went to pick their car which was undergoing servicing at Adjei Lartey’s shop.

He told the Court that at the premise, accused was seen beating his girlfriend and the complainants intercepted and freed the lady from his grips.

According to ASP Akowuah, accused then became offended and kicked Theresa, (the policeman’s wife) with his leg making her fall down in the process.

Accused then gave a signal to his friend Kwadwo Cwee (now at large), who brought a broken bottle and stabbed the policeman and the mechanic, the Court heard.

The policeman decided to flee the scene for medical attention but accused chased him and raised an alarm calling him thief.

This drew the attention of the people around who came to the scene with offensive weapons to attack and lynch the policeman, but with the intervention of the other complainants, he was rescued.

Accused then fled the scene but was arrested later at Abrepo-Junction by Adjei Lartey, with the aid of a Police patrol team.

In his caution statement, he did not admit the offence but after police investigations, he was charged and arraigned.

