By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 27, GNA – A 21-year-old driver’s mate who stole 25 mobile phones at Mabang in the Ahafo-Ano North Municipality, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The plea of Abdul Mohammed was not taken and he would reappear before the Court on October 11, this year for trial.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, the complainant was a mobile phone dealer at Mabang, while the suspect was a resident of the town.

He said on September 02 this year, at about 0400 hours, the complainant detected the theft of the mobile phones, several memory and credit cards, a decoder, a ceiling fan and some MP3 players yet to be valued.

Inspector Agyei said a report was made to the Tepa police and Mohamed was arrested and after investigations, he was brought before the court.

