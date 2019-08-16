news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), Aug. 16, GNA – The Nkawie circuit court has remanded a 19-year-old driver’s mate into prison custody for allegedly stealing a brand new motorbike valued at GHȼ7,000.00.

Samuel Atta is said to have stolen the motorbike when the owner who was travelling from Abuakwa to Kumasi, suddenly fell ill and parked the bike at a filling station at Sofoline to attend a nearby hospital.

He pleaded not guilty and will reappear before the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on August 29, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus D’almeida told the court that the owner of the motorbike, who suddenly fell unconscious when he got to the Sofoline area, was rushed to the Suntreso government hospital, where he was admitted.

He said three days later, two ladies who were present when the owner parked the bike at the filling station, saw Atta pushing the bike away.

They went to the hospital and informed the owner who instructed them to report the incident to Sofoline police who then arrested the accused and brought him before the court.

GNA