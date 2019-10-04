news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Oct. 04, GNA – A 19-year-old driver’s mate who attacked and robbed a student of his belongings, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.



Alex Mensah is said to have attacked his victim, a third year student of the Mpasatia Senior High Technical School in the Atwima-Mponua District, with a pair of scissors and robbed him of his money and other belongings.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on October 11, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that on September 26, this year, at about 8:30 pm, the suspect took advantage of a power outage and attacked his victim who had just alighted from a bus and was walking to the school.

He said the suspect threatened the victim to surrender the mobile phone he was using, took away some money and other items in his bag and tried to run away.

Detective Acheampong said the victim struggled with the suspect but suspect was able to overpower him and fled with the items.

He said the victim in a desperate need for help, stopped an oncoming vehicle and fortunately for him, it was a police officer at Nyinahin District Command.

The officer together with the victim chased the suspect and arrested him.

He was sent to the Nkawie police station where the items were retrieved and after investigations, he was brought before the Court.

