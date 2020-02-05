news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, (Ash), Feb. 05, GNA – A-19-year old driver's mate who attempted to steal a Nissan Urvan bus at Nerebehi in the Atwima-Nwabigya South Municipality, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie circuit court.

Stephen Okyere was reported to have taken the vehicle valued at GHc 9,000.00 at about 0100 hours on January 17, this year, but run into a gutter in the town.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on February 07 this year.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court that complainant, Ebo Kwarteng parked the bus with registration number AS 3529 Y in front of his house and went to sleep.

She said around th hours afore-mentioned, a witness in the case called and informed the complainant of having seen the accused driving his vehicle and has landed it in a gutter at the outskirts of the town.

Inspector Gborson said, a report was made to the Nkawie Police who arrested the accused, who in his cautioned statement admitted driving the bus to buy food but denied attempting to steal it.

She said he was then charged after investigations and arraigned.

