Nkawie, Sept. 05, GNA – The Nkawie circuit court has remanded a 42-year-old driver into prison custody for allegedly stealing an excavator machine from a forest reserve.



Daniel Boakye is said to have stolen the machine which had been impounded by the Range Manager of the Asinanyo Forest Reserve from illegal miners who were arrested in the Reserve.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 16, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that on August 07 this year, at about 0300hours, the Range Manager had information that the suspect and his accomplices, who are on the run, were transporting the excavator with a trailer from the Forest Reserve to Barniekrom.

He said the suspect was arrested and handed over to the Nkawie police and upon investigations, he was charged with the offence and brought before the Court.

