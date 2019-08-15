news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, (Ash), Aug. 15, GNA – A 26-year-old driver who stole a tricycle (Aboboyaa) valued at GH¢3,000.00 at Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Akwasi Amankwaa pleaded not guilty and will re-appear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on August 20, this year.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson prosecuting, said the complainant was a staff of the Zoomlion at Tanoso, while the suspect was a driver, resident at Bokankye in the Atwima-Nwabiagya Municipality.

She said on August 3, this year, the complainant parked the tricycle at a fitting shop at Tanoso.

Three days later when he decided to go for the tricycle, it was nowhere to be found.

The prosecutor said the complainant got information that, the suspect was arrested together with the tricycle at Bokankye and followed up checks confirmed that the tricycle belonged to him.

He said the police after investigations charged the suspect and brought him before the Court.

GNA