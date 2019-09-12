news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 12, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced a 34-year-old driver to six months imprisonment for breaking road traffic regulations at Tepa, in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.

Yaw Mensah, pleaded guilty to driving without license, roadworthy certificate and an insurance and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, on August 08 this year, police officers from the Tepa Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), were on their usual road checks.

He said the convict who was in-charge of a KIA Pride taxi cab with registration number BA 1023-13, refused to stop when he was signaled by the officers to do so.

The prosecutor said the officers reported his conduct to the executive committee of the transport union of which the convict was a member.

The union executives later handed him over to the police and he was arrested.

Inspector Agyei said the police demanded his driving license, roadworthy certificates and insurance but he could not produce any of them.

He was therefore charged and brought before the court.

