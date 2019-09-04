news, story, article

Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 04, GNA – A 27-year-old driver who knocked down and killed a 12-year-old girl at Ohia Ma Animguasie village, near Tepa, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Ofori Attah pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei, told the Court that, Attah, who was in-charge of an Opel Astra taxi cap on January 11, this year, drove carelessly and knocked down the girl, who was crossing the road at the time, in the village.

According to the prosecutor, the victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Tepa Government Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The body was deposited at the Hospital’s morgue.

Inspector Agyei said the convict was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence and was charged before the Court.

